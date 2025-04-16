Charter Oak Advisors LP Invests $21.76 Million in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Charter Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,759,000. Talen Energy accounts for approximately 12.5% of Charter Oak Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Talen Energy stock opened at $202.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

