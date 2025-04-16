Chemung Financial (CHMG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMG

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.