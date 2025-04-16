China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,567,000 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 3,091,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,670.0 days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of CCVTF stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

About China Conch Venture

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.