China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,567,000 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 3,091,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,670.0 days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of CCVTF stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94.
