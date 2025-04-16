China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,567,000 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 3,091,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,670.0 days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of CCVTF stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

About China Conch Venture

(Get Free Report)

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.