Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.