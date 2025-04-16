Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

TSE CHR traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.82. 15,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,629. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$24.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer Colin Copp purchased 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$100,197.60. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

