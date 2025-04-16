Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

