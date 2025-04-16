Citigroup Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Hold

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danone Stock Performance

About Danone

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $16.43 on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

