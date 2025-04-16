Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %
CFG opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
