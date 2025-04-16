Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CFG opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.