Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.80. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 62,249 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.