Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 425,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 212,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

