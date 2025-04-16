Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 391,170 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE GS opened at $507.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.18 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.38.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
