Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

LH opened at $226.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.77.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

