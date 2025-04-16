Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $397,000 Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALAB. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 81.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 442,698 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,701,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at $210,675,659.05. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,391.52. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Astera Labs Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of -34.73.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

