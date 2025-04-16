Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,909,000 after purchasing an additional 800,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after buying an additional 694,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

