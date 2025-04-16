Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $570,000 in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Onestream by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

OS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

In other Onestream news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ OS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

