Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 596 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMDY. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $52.32.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

