Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 19428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.09.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Collective Mining from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$846.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.14.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

