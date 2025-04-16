Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 19428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Collective Mining from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
Collective Mining Company Profile
Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.
