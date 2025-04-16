Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.80 and last traded at C$30.80. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.55.

Colt CZ Group Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.29.

Colt CZ Group Company Profile

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.

