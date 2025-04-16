CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMMGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CommScope by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. CommScope has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

