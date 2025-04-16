Comparing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for E2open Parent and Next Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 3 0 0 1.75 Next Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Next Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $613.46 million 1.11 -$1.07 billion ($1.49) -1.33 Next Technology $1.80 million 61.08 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares E2open Parent and Next Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Next Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -74.63% 4.38% 2.12% Next Technology N/A 54.87% 50.18%

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Next Technology beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Next Technology

(Get Free Report)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.