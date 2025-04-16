Comparing Silvaco Group (SVCO) and Its Competitors

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) is one of 461 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Silvaco Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Silvaco Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvaco Group -84.35% -43.77% -25.12% Silvaco Group Competitors -71.61% -38.00% -6.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvaco Group $59.68 million -$320,000.00 -2.87 Silvaco Group Competitors $2.51 billion $326.31 million -663.36

This table compares Silvaco Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silvaco Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silvaco Group. Silvaco Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silvaco Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvaco Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Silvaco Group Competitors 2521 17232 33297 981 2.61

Silvaco Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 325.93%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Silvaco Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silvaco Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Silvaco Group competitors beat Silvaco Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc. is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco Group Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

