Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Posts Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported GBX 5.49 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Shares of LON CNC opened at GBX 158.76 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £137.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.42. Concurrent Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 86.60 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.78 ($2.64).

In related news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,969.30). 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

