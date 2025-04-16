ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $130.80.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.