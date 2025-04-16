ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

