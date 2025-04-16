ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.3 %

COP stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. 922,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

