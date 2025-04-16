Contrasting Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) & The Competition

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 10.19 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 6.91

Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 400 1882 1734 53 2.35

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes peers beat Smith Douglas Homes on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.