Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 17.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 61,031,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 29,539,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,983.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.