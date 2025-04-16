Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $154,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $117.33.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

