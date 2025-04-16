Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of CLB opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $559.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 136,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

