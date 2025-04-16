Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,993 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORZ. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $410,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,860,389.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $6,004,122.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares in the company, valued at $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Core Scientific

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.