Cormark Boosts Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.19.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at C$43.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.19. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$46.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

In related news, Director Caroline Donally acquired 1,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

