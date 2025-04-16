Cormark Issues Positive Outlook for Aris Mining Earnings

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Aris Mining Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ARMN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $929.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aris Mining has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
