Cormark Issues Positive Outlook for Aris Mining Earnings

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Shares of ARMN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $929.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aris Mining has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Mining by 210,416.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

