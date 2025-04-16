Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a 12.1% increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $19.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

COST stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $967.75. 2,530,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,426. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $702.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $980.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $950.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,024.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. The trade was a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.