Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coty traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 4525201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COTY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

