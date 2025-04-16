Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Coursera Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Coursera stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 236,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,280. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Coursera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after buying an additional 440,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coursera by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $17,010,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,662,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.