Covestor Ltd Acquires 115 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,775,000 after purchasing an additional 504,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,205,000 after acquiring an additional 99,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

