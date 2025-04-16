Covestor Ltd Sells 387 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

