Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cranswick Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares. Cranswick has a 52 week low of C$63.99 and a 52 week high of C$66.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.06.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

