Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 55,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $817.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

