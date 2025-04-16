CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Lessened by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in CRH by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

