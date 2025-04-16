Critical Comparison: BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and BitFuFu”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $295.20 million 0.50 -$78.70 million ($2.01) -2.04 BitFuFu $463.33 million 1.56 $10.49 million $0.35 12.63

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BitFuFu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oportun Financial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and BitFuFu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 2 2 1 2.80 BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.54%. BitFuFu has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -7.86% 5.49% 0.60% BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55%

Summary

BitFuFu beats Oportun Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

