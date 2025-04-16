Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.81. 2,056,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,468,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $684.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,323,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 210,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 161,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 159,575 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

