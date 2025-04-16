CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,801 shares of company stock worth $44,134,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $392.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

