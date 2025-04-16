CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%.
CSX Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,574,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736,166. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Institutional Trading of CSX
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSX stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
