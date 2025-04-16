CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%.

CSX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,574,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736,166. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

Institutional Trading of CSX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSX stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.