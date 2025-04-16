CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 115,904 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank downgraded CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

