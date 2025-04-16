CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Issues Earnings Results

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

CURRENC Group Price Performance

CURR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. CURRENC Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of CURRENC Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of CURRENC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on CURRENC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

About CURRENC Group

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

