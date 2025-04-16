CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.06. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
