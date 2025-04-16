CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.06. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Stories

