D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 8,595,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 75,867,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 7.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.88.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

