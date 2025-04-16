Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, an increase of 594.8% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,298. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

