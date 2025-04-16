Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. Dana has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Dana’s payout ratio is -102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 3.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1,495.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.